Kobe Bryant Gets Rap Tribute In New Money Man, Lil Baby Track '24'

Another solid tribute for Kobe Bryant -- this time it's rap superstar, Lil Baby, teaming up with Money Man in a track paying homage to the NBA legend.

The two rappers dropped a song called "24" -- which includes several shout-outs to Kobe ... and some pretty incredible cover art which based around Black Mamba snakes, basketball and #24.

Some of the lyrics ...

"R.I.P. Kobe Bryant, R.I.P. 24

I can make a cool $50K in less than 24 hours."

Also ...

"Grew up in the trap watching Kobe yam on a n***a

Pull up in the Porsche, yeah, the Pan' on a n***a

Yeah, pull up in the Dodge, yeah, the Ram on a n***a

Anybody try, yeah, I'ma blam on n****s."

There's a gratuitous shot at NFL quarterback Joe Flacco ...

"White collar diamonds, n***a ballin' like Lonzo

These n****s overrated like Joe Flacco."

FYI, Flacco did win a Super Bowl!

Anyway, Money Man and Lil Baby are just the latest to honor Kobe ... following Lil Wayne, Amine' and others.

Kobe Bryant was big into hip-hop -- famously dropping a single with Tyra Banks back in 2000. He also appeared on some other tracks.