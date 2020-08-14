Kobe Bryant Gets Rap Tribute In New Money Man, Lil Baby Track '24'
8/14/2020 2:37 PM PT
Another solid tribute for Kobe Bryant -- this time it's rap superstar, Lil Baby, teaming up with Money Man in a track paying homage to the NBA legend.
The two rappers dropped a song called "24" -- which includes several shout-outs to Kobe ... and some pretty incredible cover art which based around Black Mamba snakes, basketball and #24.
Some of the lyrics ...
"R.I.P. Kobe Bryant, R.I.P. 24
I can make a cool $50K in less than 24 hours."
Also ...
"Grew up in the trap watching Kobe yam on a n***a
Pull up in the Porsche, yeah, the Pan' on a n***a
Yeah, pull up in the Dodge, yeah, the Ram on a n***a
Anybody try, yeah, I'ma blam on n****s."
There's a gratuitous shot at NFL quarterback Joe Flacco ...
"White collar diamonds, n***a ballin' like Lonzo
These n****s overrated like Joe Flacco."
FYI, Flacco did win a Super Bowl!
Anyway, Money Man and Lil Baby are just the latest to honor Kobe ... following Lil Wayne, Amine' and others.
Kobe Bryant was big into hip-hop -- famously dropping a single with Tyra Banks back in 2000. He also appeared on some other tracks.
But get this, Vibe.com says Kobe has been referenced in 500 songs over the years ... and obviously, with such a powerful legacy, that number will only continue to grow.
