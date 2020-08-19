Jim Belushi Skinny Dips and Grows Legal Weed In 'Growing Belushi'

Play video content Exclusive Discovery

Jim Belushi's enjoying his own summer of love ... he's skinny dipping on the regular and growing legal marijuana!!!

We got a hilarious clip from the actor's new show on Discovery Channel, "Growing Belushi," which gives some insight into his daily grind on his cannabis farm in the Pacific Northwest ... lots of swimming in the buff!

Jim's also got a chicken lady on his 93-acre farm -- this just keeps getting better and better -- and she shares his hilarious disclaimer for anyone who is not down with naked river dives.

Check it out ... Jim's giving a whole new meaning to Southern Oregon's Rogue River.