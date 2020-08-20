Military Vet Threatens Rebellion Over COVID-19 'Hoax'

Play video content

There's a rebellion brewing over coronavirus restrictions and people are ready to take up arms against fellow citizens ... at least according to this angry veteran who's openly threatening civil war.

California's Shasta County Board of Supervisors community hearing got super heated recently, when Carlos Zapata took the mic and ripped into officials over what he sees as crippling COVID-19 restraints.

Zapata warns of an uprising and says there are millions more like him willing to do whatever it takes to re-open Shasta county and the country, even if it means violence against fellow Americans.

He angrily said it's not gonna be pretty if restrictions aren't lifted. The reason for his rage? Zapata says he's had 6 friends, all vets, commit suicide during the pandemic because they lost their jobs.

He went on to rail against face coverings, and said he's surprised Shasta County -- a Republican stronghold in Northern California -- is perpetuating the 'hoax' of COVID-19.