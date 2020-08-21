MLB's Tommy Pham Shows Off Gnarly Hand Surgery Scar, Yellow & Purple!

Breaking News

Wanna know what a hand looks like after its been through hamate bone surgery???

No? Well, Tommy Pham just showed off the results anyway -- and it's all GROOOOSSSSS!!!!

The San Diego Padres star busted up the bone last weekend fouling off a pitch ... and went through surgery at some point in the last few days to get it all fixed.

Seems the operation went well ... but when Tommy showed off a pic of the aftermath -- it was gnarly!!!

Check out the wound ... there's stitches. It's purple. It's yellow. It's nasty.

Good news is, Pham is only set to miss around 4-6 weeks ... and should be able to help the Padres at some point in their playoff run in September.