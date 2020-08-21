MLB's Tommy Pham Shows Off Gnarly Hand Surgery Scar, Yellow & Purple!
8/21/2020 1:25 PM PT
Wanna know what a hand looks like after its been through hamate bone surgery???
No? Well, Tommy Pham just showed off the results anyway -- and it's all GROOOOSSSSS!!!!
The San Diego Padres star busted up the bone last weekend fouling off a pitch ... and went through surgery at some point in the last few days to get it all fixed.
Seems the operation went well ... but when Tommy showed off a pic of the aftermath -- it was gnarly!!!
Check out the wound ... there's stitches. It's purple. It's yellow. It's nasty.
Good news is, Pham is only set to miss around 4-6 weeks ... and should be able to help the Padres at some point in their playoff run in September.
And, if we're keepin' it real, it's not like S.D. needs him all that much at the moment anyway ... have you seen all the grand slams they've been hitting lately?!?!
History made in Slam Diego. pic.twitter.com/tLi9yZzSCz— Slam Diego Padres (@Padres) August 21, 2020 @Padres
