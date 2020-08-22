Ireland Baldwin Attacked by Crazed Woman on Drugs, Pics of Bruised Face

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, says she got roughed up by an alleged druggie who beat her and robbed her ... but luckily, this story has a just ending.

The model posted two gnarly photos of her injuries this weekend, and they show just how bad the attack really was out in NYC. Her entire right side is completely bruised ... it looks like the woman left behind a massive shiner with what Ireland describes as a sucker punch.

She writes, "Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash," adding," She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off."

It appears the case is well on its way to justice -- Ireland says she alerted cops and they've already made an arrest. She also says police told her this is happening quite a bit these days since folks are strapped for money during the pandemic, and resorting to violence.

Ireland says she posted this just as a warning to others that they should be mindful of their surroundings. She finished her thoughts with, "These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another."