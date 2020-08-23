Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Pushing For Emancipation

Kellyanne and George Conway's daughter says she's reached her breaking point and wants to be emancipated from her parents.

As you know by know, 15-year-old Claudia Conway has been in a TikTok war with her parents, and it's all rooted in politics and Donald Trump ... something that has deeply divided the family.

Claudia hates -- HATES -- Trump. She's a supporter of Black Lives Matter, and a big fan of AOC -- Claudia once tweeted the Congresswoman asking her to adopt the 15-year-old. Claudia's views are the polar opposite of her mom's ... thus the epic feud.

Claudia tweeted, “I’m officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life,” Kellyanne has tried keeping her daughter off social media, but not only didn't it work ... it backfired in a big way.

Claudia's views are definitely more in sync with her dad's ... who started the Lincoln Project for Republicans who despise Trump. But, she has also taken aim at her father's Republican beliefs as well.