Kellyanne Conway Invokes MLK Jr.'s Name to Blast Trump Impeachment Trial

Kellyanne Conway is here with a scorching hot take on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day ... she says MLK would take a hard stance against Donald Trump's impeachment.

Trump's aide was talking to reporters Monday in D.C. when she invoked Dr. King's name to illustrate her anger about the impeachment trial, which starts Tuesday in the Senate.

Kellyanne says the proceedings are tearing our country apart, and that's exactly the kind of divisiveness MLK Jr. opposed.

It seems a thin and shallow viewpoint ... considering the fact MLK fought and marched for the Civil Rights movement, even though it divided the country.

She added, Dr. King would not be down with the impeachment trial because he didn't envision having "Americans dragged through a process where the president is not going to be removed from office, is not being charged with bribery, extortion, high crimes or misdemeanors.”

Bottom line, for Kellyanne anyway, is Trump supports MLK's vision of unity -- therefore, if you love King ... you shouldn't support Trump's impeachment trial.

Like we said, hot take on ANY day, but especially on the man's holiday.