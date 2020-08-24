Kim Kardashian Does a Classic Bikini Shoot in Cabo

Kim K Back to Basics ... Classic Beach Bikini Shoot

8/24/2020 10:30 AM PT
Kim Kardashian -- Classic Bikini Shoot in Cabo
Exclusive
Launch Gallery
heatin' up Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Kim Kardashian seems to be telegraphing a clear message amid her recent marriage struggles -- she's still a classic baddie, and maybe some folks need some reminding.

KKW was down in Cabo this weekend for a classic beach bikini photo shoot that put Kim in an environment (and outfit) we love to see. It's a skimpy pink 2-piece -- and the photogs running things had a lot of creative poses for their muse to get into. The more the merrier!

Check out the pics ... ya got Kim walking along the shore, Kim emerging from a pool (backside shot, of course), Kim looking at her phone, Kim eating ice cream ... and Kim doing a cartwheel. That last one's the most interesting -- great angle we don't often see.

We're told Kim came south of the border by herself, sans Kanye and the kids. Probably a little solo getaway she needed to clear her head of all the family drama lately. And, to flaunt her stuff too, we imagine ... for whoever wants to take a gander and put things in perspective.

Kim Kardashian's 2020 Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
kim's 2020 hot shots Launch Gallery

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later