Kim Kardashian Does a Classic Bikini Shoot in Cabo
Kim K Back to Basics ... Classic Beach Bikini Shoot
8/24/2020 10:30 AM PT
Kim Kardashian seems to be telegraphing a clear message amid her recent marriage struggles -- she's still a classic baddie, and maybe some folks need some reminding.
KKW was down in Cabo this weekend for a classic beach bikini photo shoot that put Kim in an environment (and outfit) we love to see. It's a skimpy pink 2-piece -- and the photogs running things had a lot of creative poses for their muse to get into. The more the merrier!
Check out the pics ... ya got Kim walking along the shore, Kim emerging from a pool (backside shot, of course), Kim looking at her phone, Kim eating ice cream ... and Kim doing a cartwheel. That last one's the most interesting -- great angle we don't often see.
We're told Kim came south of the border by herself, sans Kanye and the kids. Probably a little solo getaway she needed to clear her head of all the family drama lately. And, to flaunt her stuff too, we imagine ... for whoever wants to take a gander and put things in perspective.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.