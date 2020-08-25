NFL's Mackensie Alexander Father Missing In Florida ... Leaves Training Camp

Breaking News

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander has left training camp to help police search for his missing father, this according to reports.

Mackensie's dad, 65-year-old Jean Odney Alexandre went missing Monday after a palmetto berry picking trip in Okeechobee County, FL.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says Jean went on the trip with another man ... who ended up leaving the prairie without Alexandre.

Jean was reported missing late Monday night ... and law enforcement launched a search mission using K-9's, 4 wheelers and helicopters.

26-year-old Alexander -- a 2nd round draft pick out of Clemson in 2016 -- bolted training camp in Cincinnati to join the search, according to Tom Pelissero.