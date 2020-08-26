Dana White Doesn't 'Give a Sh*t' About Trump Critics, Honored to Speak at RNC

Dana White Doesn't 'Give a Sh*t' About Trump Critics ... Honored to Speak at RNC

8/26/2020 7:34 AM PT
Breaking News

Dana White says he never had second thoughts about stumping for his pal, Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention this week ... essentially saying critics can kiss his ass.

In fact, when it comes to criticism about his relationship with Trump, White told reporters Tuesday -- "That sh*t doesn’t bother me."

"I don’t give a sh*t. I don’t care what people think of me or what they think,” White said.

“The people that know me know who I am and know what I’m about."

White is slated to speak at the 2020 RNC on Thursday night. He also gave a speech for Trump at the 2016 RNC.

"Listen, this is America. Everybody has their own opinions and their own choices. I know that sometimes people go after you because of whatever, but everybody knows me. Everybody knows what I’m about."

White and Trump go back decades. Dana has often said POTUS was one of the few early supporters of UFC who helped pave the way for the business to become the monster that it is today.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later