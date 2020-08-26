Dana White Doesn't 'Give a Sh*t' About Trump Critics ... Honored to Speak at RNC

Breaking News

Dana White says he never had second thoughts about stumping for his pal, Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention this week ... essentially saying critics can kiss his ass.

In fact, when it comes to criticism about his relationship with Trump, White told reporters Tuesday -- "That sh*t doesn’t bother me."

"I don’t give a sh*t. I don’t care what people think of me or what they think,” White said.

“The people that know me know who I am and know what I’m about."

White is slated to speak at the 2020 RNC on Thursday night. He also gave a speech for Trump at the 2016 RNC.

"Listen, this is America. Everybody has their own opinions and their own choices. I know that sometimes people go after you because of whatever, but everybody knows me. Everybody knows what I’m about."