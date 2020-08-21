The Rock Says XFL Deal Has Closed, I've Got the Keys Now!

Breaking News

It's The People's XFL now!

Dwayne Johnson -- AKA The Rock -- says the deal to buy the XFL is officially DONE ... and he can't wait to get to work.

As we previously reported, Rock and his partners -- Dany Garcia (Rock's business partner and ex-wife) and RedBird Capital (led by Gerry Cardinale) -- made a $15 million deal to take over Vince McMahon's beloved pro football league after it filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

The deal was approved in bankruptcy court earlier this month -- and Rock says all of the I's have finally been dotted and the T's have been crossed.

"The deal is official closed and 'the keys' to the XFL have been handed over," Rock says.

"I humbly accept and promise to put my callouses to hard work building our new brand. Congrats to my partners @DanyGarciaCo & #GerryCardinale and our sharp, hungry team."

Rock included a graphic of the "key" -- which says the word "Mana" ... a Polynesian word for spiritual power.

No word on Rock's timeline to bring back the league -- but his good friend, Dana White, advised the WWE legend to get moving ASAP because there's a hungry market for live sports.

White even offered to council the XFL on how to properly navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, as he has done himself with the UFC.