NHL's P.K. Subban Gets Personal Training Sesh from The Rock, I'm Jacked Too!
7/27/2020 8:25 AM PT
CAN YOU SMELLLLLLLLLLLLLLL ... WHAT P.K. SUBBAN IS COOKING?!?
You should ... because the NHL star's in the kitchen with The Rock -- and by "kitchen," we mean the gym -- and the video is awesome.
The two -- along with P.K.'s fiancee Lindsey Vonn -- got in a private pump sesh with the WWE legend at an empty gym in L.A.
This particular clip was shot at the lat pull down machine -- where Rock gave PK a spot and some personal training tips while Vonn shouted along some words of encouragement.
Side note ... anyone got some scotch tape handy? BECAUSE P.K.'S BACK IS RIPPED, SON!!!
Today, I became a man. @TheRock— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) July 27, 2020 @PKSubban1
📹: @lindseyvonn pic.twitter.com/hdkNv8Uz3m
Of course, P.K. posted the footage after the workout -- saying, "Today, I became a man."
It's like a gym Bar Mitzvah.
the workout went down at one of The Rock's own personal gyms ... which he likes to call the Iron Paradise -- AKA, the Willy Wonka candy factory for muscleheads.
Oh, and the reason P.K.'s got the time to train with The Rock? his NJ Devils didn't qualify for the NHL restart -- so, might as well bulk up for next season right??!
