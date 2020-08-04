Dana White Advises The Rock to Revive XFL ASAP, 'Networks Dying for Live Sports'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

UFC boss Dana White LOVES that his pal, The Rock, just bought the XFL -- but says he needs to get it up and running FAST while there's still a huge appetite for live sports!

"If I was The Rock, I would try to get that rolling as fast as I could. I'd try to get that on television ASAP. I guarantee you there’s a ton of networks that would do it."

White is essentially saying with COVID threatening the NFL, college football and other major sports ... there's a HUGE opportunity for the XFL to thrive in 2020 if The Rock and his partners can move quickly.

"You have all these multi-millionaire athletes that don’t wanna play right now. All these guys that don’t wanna play, They wanna sit out … don’t wanna stay in the bubble, don’t wanna do what it takes. Don’t be surprised if The Rock slides right into that slot with some great programming. 'Cause let me tell you what, people are dying to watch live sports right now."

In fact, Dana -- who's been successfully hosting UFC fights during the pandemic -- says he's offering to serve as Rock's COVID adviser.

"I'm actually gonna call him today and walk him through what I think he needs to do on the COVID side of this thing. And, I have some ideas for him. "

Meanwhile, Dana is getting ready to launch a new season of the Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday night -- where top contenders face off for a chance at a UFC contract.

Dana says the whole thing is going down in Las Vegas where the UFC has created a "bubble environment" just like Fight Island ... where fighters are quarantined and tested on a daily basis.

"These guys are in a bubble here. We literally have a hotel, our own hotel ... and you get here and you are literally stuck in your room just getting tested all the time."