UFC's Fight Island COVID-19 Plan Revealed, 5 Rounds of Testing!

The UFC fighters set to compete on Fight Island will undergo multiple rounds of testing before they're even allowed to step in the octagon ... and it's all laid out in a snazzy new flow chart.

The Fight Island venue -- located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi -- will debut on July 11 and features some insane fights including Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns.

But, all fighters must undergo 4 separate tests before their bout -- followed by a post-fight test before they're allowed to leave the Island.

The 1st test a fighter must undergo will take place 48 hours before they depart from their home city, according to the chart first obtained by ESPN.

A 2nd test will take place when their flight touches down at the Abu Dhabi Airport VIP terminal.

A 3rd test will follow at the fighter's hotel -- where they will be quarantined until the test results come back.

There's a pre-event test ... and then after the fight, the final 5th test will be performed so the fighter can be cleared to travel home.

There are at least 3 additional events on Fight Island ... taking place on July 15, July 18 and July 25.