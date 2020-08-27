Jacob Blake's Handcuffed to Hospital Bed Despite Being Paralyzed, Dad Says

Breaking News

Jacob Blake's father says his son is handcuffed to his hospital bed despite being paralyzed from the waist down after suffering 7 gunshot wounds from a cop.

Blake's dad, also named Jacob, says when he visited his son in the hospital Wednesday he found him cuffed to his bed ... and immediately questioned why it was necessary.

The elder Blake says he hated seeing his son like that and pointed out ... "He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?"

Blake claims he also hasn't gotten an answer as to what Jacob was arrested for that would warrant him being handcuffed in the first place.

Jacob's parents got emotional Tuesday as they spoke outside the Kenosha County Courthouse about their son being shot and his condition, and the family's lawyer revealed it would be a miracle if he ever walks again.

As we've reported ... the 29-year-old father was shot 7 times at point-blank range by Kenosha, WI police officer Rusten Sheskey.

Cops say they were initially called to the scene for a domestic disturbance, and the shooting's being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.