Lightning Strikes During Wedding as Groom Says 2020 Sucks

This is what ya call wedding fireworks, but not the scheduled kind -- Mother Nature dropping a lighting bolt on a happy couple when the groom dares to talk smack about 2020. Best. Timing. Ever.

Ya can't blame Aaron Sawitsky for saying, "Let's face it, 2020 has not been the best year" during the vows of his Marion, MA wedding. He and his bride, Denice, had already postponed their nuptials 3 times this year due to the pandemic.

Last weekend they decided to go for it with an outdoor ceremony, and of course ... there had to be a thunderstorm brewing in the area. So, what are the chances of lighting striking juuuuust as Aaron bemoaned their luck? 100%.

Luckily, the lighting strike was off in the distance, and no one was harmed -- in fact, it made for a seriously badass photo opportunity.

Aaron and Denice finished their vows and the ceremony ended without any fires, floods or hurricane winds.