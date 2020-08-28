Kenny Smith Returning to Work After Walking Off 'Inside the NBA' Set

Play video content Exclusive @LionsShareNews

The NBA players are getting back to work ... and so is Kenny Smith.

The "Inside the NBA" co-host is returning to Atlanta right now to rejoin Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson ... just days after walking off the set.

As we previously reported, an emotional Smith removed his mic and left the studio Wednesday -- live on TV -- in a show of solidarity with the NBA players who boycotted Wednesday's playoff games over the Jacob Blake shooting.

At the time, Smith said, "As a black man, as a former player ... I think its best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight."

Fast forward to Friday .... and Smith was at LAX, getting on a plane to fly back to work.

When asked if the walk-off was a spur of the moment decision, Kenny explained, "I don't know if it was spur of the moment. But, I think it didn't feel right to be there."

"I think it was a good time for me to join the march. I didn't want to just sit there and be a talking head. And, I thought it was important to make a statement that I wanted to participate in it instead of just talking about it."

Smith was also asked if he supported the players ending the "boycott" and resuming the playoffs.

"I support what the players are doing either way. I think the message is it shows a unified power," Smith said.

"I think we are in a really interesting time of eradicating the production and consumption of racism. So, now when you allow someone to say, 'Hey, I'm going to stop doing something that is not only enjoyable but is financially rewarding to a lot of people' shows the power of what the NBA can do and sports in general."