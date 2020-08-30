Bradley Cooper's Gas Station Scene in PTA's New Movie Seems Intense

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Bradley Cooper as Jon Peters has all the makings of an edge-of-your-seat melodrama ... 'cause he's gonna get into some intense face-offs -- with a gas pump and lighter in hand, no less.

We got video of Brad on set from last week here in L.A. while he was shooting a scene for a new movie he's starring in for director Paul Thomas Anderson. BC's portraying Peters, who went from famous hair dresser in the '70s to a major movie mogul producer.

Based on this scene they shot -- of which we posted photos last week -- it would appear Jon's life was pretty eventful, dramatic you might say ... at least in PTA's vision. Check it out ... you see Brad hop out of a truck with a briefcase in hand, and then storm over to someone at a gas pump. He hurls the case at them and then puts the pump in their face.

In this clip, you see a rehearsal take, and then the cameras roll for the real deal. Brad's definitely got the '70s swag strut down ... looks like he's walking straight out of 'Saturday Night Fever' or something. In any case, this one's bound to be a classic.