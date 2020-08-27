Bradley Cooper Looking Groovy On Set of Paul Thomas Anderson's New Film

Bradley Cooper's shaggy hair and garb sure give him that '70s Hollywood hotshot look ... and that's great 'cause it's the vibe he's going for.

The "A Star is Born" director looked like a spitting image of the hairdresser-turned-movie mogul Jon Peters on the set of director Paul Thomas Anderson's new flick. He looked every bit the part .... thanks to a spot-on wig, beard, flowing white shirt and bellbottoms. Gotta admire the seashell necklace too.

Anderson's new film -- working title, "Soggy Bottom" -- is set in the '70s when Peters dated one Barbra Streisand. There's an old pic of Peters and Streisand, and it's a mirror image of Bradley's getup.

Peters, of course, is a big deal ... producer of "A Star is Born" ... both the 1976 and 2018 versions. He's also produced "Flashdance," "The Color Purple," "Rain Man" and "Tango & Cash," to name just a few. BTW, Peters not long ago married Pamela Anderson. Never mind they split up 12 days later.

Anyway ... production did one helluva job transforming Bradley into Peters, that's for sure. Also, gotta give them props for adhering to strict COVID-19 guidelines.