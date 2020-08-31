Little Girls Use Taco Bell's Wi-Fi for School, Almost Get Taken from Mom

A Taco Bell proved critical for two little girls who were briefly using its Wi-Fi for school -- something that almost proved tragic after the kids were nearly taken from their mother.

A photo of two young girls sitting outside of a Taco Bell in Salinas, CA -- just outside of Monterey -- recently went viral ... which shows them plopped down on the concrete with their laptops and notepads out, while two TB employees come out to talk to them. It's quite sad.

Two students sit outside a Taco Bell to use Wi-Fi so they can 'go to school' online.



This is California, home to Silicon Valley...but where the digital divide is as deep as ever.



Where 40% of all Latinos don't have internet access. This generation deserves better. pic.twitter.com/iJPXvcxsLQ — Kevin de Leόn (@kdeleon) August 28, 2020 @kdeleon

The photo prompted a two-pronged response -- one group was utterly outraged at the lack of resources these kids had, understanding this is the best they could do in a desperate situation. On the other hand, some folks were concerned ... thinking it was neglect.

On that first part, a handful of elected officials spoke out on the photo ... pointing out the digital divide among certain underrepresented communities. Salinas City Elementary School District copped to the fact the kids were their students and said they were already working to remedy the situation by providing them a hot spot with internet access.

As for the alleged neglect, it prompted a welfare check. According to local community members who stepped in to help the family ... they were almost separated by cops and CPS officials, who apparently came knocking.

Per those concerned citizens who monitored this, the officials conducted a search to see if any child neglect/abuse was going on. Sounds like they found zilch and left in the end, but adding insult to injury ... the fam was also about to be made homeless by their landlord.