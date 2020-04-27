University of Miami Sued for Tuition Reimbursement by Student

Exclusive

Another major American college is being sued by students claiming they're not getting their money's worth with the campus shutdown, and this time it's all about the U.

The University of Miami's been hit with a new class-action suit filed by an architecture major who claims in legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- that she, and all others enrolled at the school, "lost the benefit of the education for which they paid" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The student says in-person classes haven't been held since March 17, and claims online learning options offered "are subpar in practically every aspect, from the lack of facilities, materials, and access to faculty."

She says online classes are especially ineffective for an architecture student like herself because she's "unable to participate in model making" and "unable to receive in-person feedback from instructors."

The student says in addition to tuition, she and others have also paid miscellaneous fees -- a student center fee, a wellness center fee, an activity fee, an athletic fee, and a health and counsel center fee -- but they can't get the full benefit.

According to the docs, the student understands the university can claim it had no choice but to cancel in-person classes over COVID-19 concerns, but she says the school "nevertheless has improperly retained funds for services it is not providing."

In short, she wants a refund of any spring tuition money for which she and her peers didn't get the full bang. So, to speak.