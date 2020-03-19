People Coming Together Via Technology During Coronavirus Quarantines

The coronavirus pandemic has forced folks to get creative with how they kill time, burn carbs and socialize ... and modern technology is clutch in making it happen.

People stuck in self-quarantine or shelter-in-place mode across the world right now are facing a challenge like never before -- how to spend quality time with family, friends and coworkers without being in the same buildings, bars, gyms, restaurants or homes as them.

Apps like Houseparty -- which allow group video chats -- are used to talk, play games, virtually hang out and even throw back some beers together ... all from the comfort of your own couch.

Comedians Joellen Redlingshafer and Anne Feuss took to IG Live Thursday to have some fun with followers with an at-home workout using items from around their apartment.

Some companies are even getting in on this action by organizing virtual happy hours at the ends of the week ... just on the app and not at the pub.

Of course, FaceTime on the iPhone allows for group chats or 1-one-1 connections as always ... but it's being utilized way more now with most of the country on lockdown or social distancing. The Airtime app also lets people stream shows to watch together.

Along with finding fun new ways to pass the time with friends, people are also focusing on learning new skills or focusing on hobbies ... like cooking.

There are tons of YouTube cooking classes to help you turn your kitchen into a gourmet restaurant you can no longer go to ... or just help you make the most of what's in your cupboard.