Evangeline Lilly Against Self-Quarantining During Coronavirus Pandemic

Evangeline Lilly is going against the grain in a big way ... sending her kids off to gymnastics and having lots of dicey interactions, because she believes the coronavirus scare is not only overblown ... it might even have some sinister tinges to it.

Evangeline just said for her and her fam, it's business as usual. She said, "Just dropped my kids off at gymnastic camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing."

It gets even more real ... The actress says she's living with her dad who has stage 4 leukemia. She says, "I am also immune compromised at the moment."

And then, there's this mantra ... "Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices."

One thing that she doesn't address .... if anyone in her family contracts the virus and interacts with others, they could spread it to people who might be at risk and, as you know, a number of those people are dying.

She says the virus is really just a "respiratory flu" ... despite just about every doctor saying it's more serious than the flu.

She feels the government has taken too much control over our lives and it's getting too close to Martial Law for comfort.