Zac Brown Tearfully Blasts Young People Who Party During Coronavirus Scare

Play video content

Zac Brown is torn up over the pandemic ... he's broken up over temporarily saying goodbye to his stock-in-trade, and he's outraged that young people are hangin' out in beaches and other places.

Zac was emotional as he explained how he had to pull the plug on touring ... something all artists are now dealing with. He says he'll figure out a way of making music, but for now, the only concern is coronavirus and keeping it from spreading as much as possible.

Speaking of spreading it ... Zac launched on all the very dim young folks on the beach in Miami and other places. Spring Break has to take a backseat to the virus.