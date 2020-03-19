'Cheer' Star Monica Aldama 'Heartbroken' After Season Ends Due To Coronavirus

Breaking News

Gimme an S! Gimme an A! Gimme a D! What's that spell? SAD!!!!!!!

Navarro College cheer coach Monica Aldama -- star of Netflix's uber-popular show, "Cheer" -- is speaking out after the national championship competition was canceled due to COVID-19 ... and it's heartbreaking.

For the few who haven't watched the show ... Navarro cheer is essentially the Tom Brady-era Patriots of the cheer world -- the Bulldogs compete for the national title every year and they're good as hell.

But, Navarro won't be able to defend its 2019 title in Daytona due to the coronavirus pandemic ... and Monica is absolutely devastated.

"This decision was inevitable as things have progressed and our country is in uncertain times," Monica says. "My heart, however, is breaking for the lost memories and the lost time with my beautiful team. I was not ready to say goodbye so quickly."

"I was not mentally prepared for the team to turn in uniforms, pack their things and leave town."

Monica praises her team for their work ethic ... saying their routine was "so beautiful."

"For the first time in my life I had no control and my life has been a roller coaster over the past week. What I do know is that we will be back better than ever!!!"