Manti Te'o Marries Very Real GF, 'Love Of My Life'

Big ups to Manti Te'o ... the NFL player found VERY REAL love after the world's worst catfish incident -- and he's officially a married man!

The 29-year-old ex-Notre Dame superstar swapped "I Do's" with longtime girlfriend Jovi Nicole Engbino on the beach in La Jolla, CA.

The couple kept the ceremony super small due to the COVID pandemic -- but plan to have a bigger celebration with family and friends once it's safe.

"I couldn't give you the world but I think I did better," Te'o said on social media ... "I gave you my last name and it looks good on you Mrs. Te'o."

Of course, Te'o began dating Jovi -- a fitness pro -- back in 2015 ... just a few years after he was famously tricked into falling in love with the fictitious "Lennay Kekua" during his time as a Golden Domer.

The nearly 10-year-old story is still wild to look back on ... Te'o family acquaintance Ronaiah Tuiasosopo duped the linebacker into getting into a virtual relationship with a fake woman.

Tuiasosopo admitted to altering his voice when speaking with Te'o on the phone as part of the rouse.

Te'o was told "Lennay" died after a cancer battle in 2012 -- and he told the emotional story on national television interviews.

Once Te'o learned he had been duped -- he said the situation was "painful and humiliating."

To his credit, Te'o never got too down over it all ... and in 2015, he began dating Jovi in what now appears to be a hugely successful relationship.

"Yesterday I got to marry my best friend and the love of my life in an intimate beach ceremony," Jovi said Sunday of the wedding. "Although this was not how we envisioned our ceremony, it was perfect."