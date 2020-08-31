Nick Saban Leads Alabama Football Team In Social Justice March on Campus

Breaking News

Nick Saban put on his walking shoes and got to marching Monday -- leading the Alabama football team in a social justice demonstration on campus.

Saban, decked out in white polo, grey pants and a COVID mask, charged through Tuscaloosa from the athletic facility toward Foster Auditorium -- where some members of the team gave speeches.

Powerful image as Nick Saban leads the Alabama football team on a march for social justice. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/GERQphxai0 — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) August 31, 2020 @SimoneEli_TV

Among the players at the march, star running back Najee Harris, according to reporter Simone Eli.

Some of the players wore shirts with messages like, "Black Lives Matter, "Equality" and "Defend Black Lives."

Some of the players carried a black lives matter banner.

During the march, Saban reportedly told the media he felt "like a proud parent."

"I'm proud of our team, I'm proud of our messengers and I'm proud of our message," he added.

Alabama is one of the major college football programs that WILL play in 2020.

The Crimson Tide -- ranked #3 in the country in some preseason polls -- is slated to take on Missouri on Sept. 26th.