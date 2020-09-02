Georgia QB Jamie Newman Opts Out of 2020 Season, Blames COVID Drama
Georgia QB Jamie Newman Opts Out of 2020 Season ... Blames COVID Drama
9/2/2020 1:43 PM PT
Georgia Bulldogs QB Jamie Newman -- one of the top-ranked QBs in the country -- is opting out of the 2020 college football season ... just 3 weeks before the season opener.
6'4", 230-pound Newman -- a graduate transfer from Wake Forest -- was touted as a Heisman Trophy candidate going into the 2020 season after balling out at WF over the past 2 seasons.
In 2019, he threw for 2,868 yards, 26 TDs and 11 INTs -- while rushing for 574 yards and 6 TDs.
But, with all the drama surrounding COVID, Newman announced Wednesday on social media that he's opting out ... without ever taking a single snap for the Bulldogs.
"With much prayer and discussion with my family I would like to announce that due to the uncertainties of this year amid a global pandemic I will officially opt-out of this football season to prepare for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft."
Don't worry ... Newman will be fine and so will Georgia -- which has a pretty solid backup plan.
Ex-USC quarterback JT Daniels transferred to Georgia back in May and was granted permission to play in the 2020 season.
So, the presumed plan is plug in Daniels -- who can flat-out ball.
Georgia is scheduled to take on Arkansas on Sept. 26. An interesting twist just weeks before kickoff.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.