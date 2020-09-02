The Rock and His Family Tested Positive for COVID-19

Play video content

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just shared some sobering family news ... he tested positive for the coronavirus, along with everyone else in his immediate family.

The Rock just announced their positive COVID-19 diagnosis, saying the entire ordeal came as a shock and has been the most challenging thing he's ever been through.

Rock says he, Lauren and their 2 young girls, Tiana and Jasmine are on the other side of the virus and have recovered. He says his children didn't have bad symptoms and were able to bounce back to normal.

Dwayne says his fam's commitment to health and wellness boosted their immune systems, and he believes that's what helped pull them through.

He also says his ordeal is a cautionary tale, because the family contracted the virus from close family friends. He makes the point that just because you love and trust people, doesn't mean they can't unknowingly expose you to the virus.