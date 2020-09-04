Car Plows Through Times Square Protest of Daniel Prude Killing

Play video content @datainput/Twitter

It's become the tactic of choice for domestic terrorists ... using a car as a weapon to attack protesters.

A Ford Taurus careened through a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday night, as at least 350 people peacefully assembled in Times Square, protesting the death of Daniel Prude at the hands of Rochester police.

The driver gunned it as dozens of protesters ran for cover. Miraculously, no one was injured, but cops are still on the hunt for the driver.

Prude died days after cops put a spit hood over his head, cutting off oxygen. Before officers used the spit hood, you hear Prude plead with cops to let him go. He eventually lost consciousness after cops held him face down for 2 minutes. Only when officers noticed fluid coming out of his mouth did they show concern.