Beauty Influencer Ethan is Supreme Dead at 17 After Apparent Overdose

9/6/2020 12:06 PM PT
Up and coming beauty influencer Ethan Peters -- AKA, Ethan is Supreme -- has died ... according to those closest to him.

Peters appears to have passed away this weekend from an apparent overdose of what might be Percocet (an opioid) ... this according to his best friend and musician Ava Louise, who claims the guy had an addiction that he developed over the past couple years or so.

She says she wishes she would've done more to curb his drug usage -- which she describes as pill-popping. Ava went on to mourn his death in several Twitter posts. She describes his addiction as being fueled by fame at a young age. She said he cried out for help, but tragically it didn't prevent his death.

Ava also took the opportunity to lend a helping hand to anyone else struggling with addiction -- posting phone numbers to hotlines and saying the disease shouldn't be shamed, but rather discussed openly so folks can get the help they need before it's too late.

Ethan's death drew a strong reaction in the beauty and YouTube community -- people like Tana Mongeau, Manny MUA and Grace Auten, among others, posted tributes to their late friend who was just getting his feet wet in the biz. He had upwards of 500k followers on IG, and was steadily growing his fan base with makeup tutorials and fashion line shoots.

Ethan was 17.

RIP

