Man Catches on Fire At Portland Protest after Molotov Cocktail Explodes

A man who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at cops got way more than he bargained for when the explosion caught him on fire, and it was all chronicled on video.

Cops declared a riot Saturday night, during the 100th day of protests in the city of Portland, Oregon.

The man appears from the flames with his lower extremities ablaze. He is in clear distress as others nearby try to help him extinguish the flames. He's urged to roll on the ground and eventually the flames disappear.

It's unclear how badly the man was burned.