Sabrina and Maggie -- Sunday Funday Pool Party Shots!

Today's Summer Hot Shots are coming to you from poolside on top of a Dallas penthouse where model Sabrina Nichole and cosplay hottie Maggie of OMGCosplay plunged into some bikinis ... and some drinks ... together in Texas.

When the long-time friends aren't heating up the Texas swimming spots Sabrina is sharing sultry shots on her Instagram account and Maggie creates elaborate looks for her cosplay community.

Drink 'em in!

This year’s Summer Hot Shots are coming to you a little differently … we have teamed up with smoke shows from around the world to create some eye-popping photo galleries with a DIY flare (social distancing, duh!) for you to enjoy.