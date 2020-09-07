Massive Bar Fight at Joker's Bar in Las Vegas

Play video content Breaking News

This fight proves beyond a shadow of a doubt ... the Joker's wild.

Check out the insane brawl at Joker's Bar and Grill in Vegas, where COVID didn't get its ass kicked -- it's alive and well -- but some bar patrons sure did, as they piled on top of each other and pounded away.

It's unclear what triggered the fight, but you hear lots of screaming as a scuffle starts in the back and then all hell breaks loose.

There's a dude pinned down on the pool table with 7 bar patrons surrounding him. Hard to tell, but it looks like he's being choked.

You also hear glass shattering ... almost like in a western flick. Once the glass goes, there's fighting all over the bar. Someone eventually orders everyone to stop, and it's crazy, because they are still fighting as they move toward the door.

Vegas has been hit hard by COVID -- over 71,000 cases and 1,300 deaths. Nevertheless, parts of the Strip are open again.