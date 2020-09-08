American Airlines Bans Woman Who Called Flight Attendant 'Mask Nazi'

A woman had the audacity to call an American Airlines flight attendant a "mask nazi" -- and several other choice phrases -- after she was asked to properly wear her face mask, and now she's been banned for life.

American Airlines banned the passenger after she handed the note to the flight attendant while deplaning. She was pissed about the flight attendant asking her to wear her face mask over her nose. That simple request was apparently too much for her and prompted her to scrawl an angry note on the "WASTE" bag in her seat pocket.

The note reads, in part, "You mean s**t in life. You are nothing but a glorified maid who needs to jump down off her high horse and learn how to speak to ppl. Nobody cares about your stupid seat policies or your nose issues. We pay your salary and your attitude is unnecessary."

The angry passenger added, "The very fact that we have to listen & kowtow to a nobody who does s**t except collect our trash and serve crappy food makes me absolutely ill. You are a mask nazi and a 4 eyed c**t and if it wasn’t for this job, you would be cleaning motel rooms for $2 tips and meth."

There's a lot more in the note ... check it out. The woman signed it, "a person who hates your guts." Super clever.

The incident apparently went down last week, and an American Airlines spokesperson tells TMZ it's investigating the offensive and derogatory note. The airline says it's already suspended the customer's ability to travel on its planes.