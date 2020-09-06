Terrifying Video as Plane Catches Fire Over Honolulu

9/6/2020 8:08 AM PT
It's one of those moments when your life flashes before your eyes ... a military chartered flight caught fire over the skies of Hawaii, and thankfully the passengers lived to tell about it.

The 767 had just taken off from Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu when one of its 2 enormous engines caught fire.

There are 2 videos chronicling the emergency ... one from inside the cabin and one from the ground.

The ground video is shot from a distance, but it's apparent there's an emergency as the person who shot it freaks out over what he's seeing. The video inside the cabin gives you a sense of the terror passengers must have been feeling as the flames shoot out from the jet engine.

The Atlas Air jet, bound for Guam, turned around and made an emergency landing in Honolulu. No one was injured.

