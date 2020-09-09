FSU Hoops Coach Sue Semrau Takes Season Off to Help with Mom's Cancer Battle

Florida State coaching legend Sue Semrau will step away from the women's basketball program this season to focus on caring for her mother, who is battling ovarian cancer.

Semrau says she's been traveling back and forth from Tallahassee to the family home in Seattle to help out, but the COVID pandemic has complicated things.

"For the past several months I’ve found it increasingly difficult to commute back and forth due to the tedious and ever-changing restrictions as a result of COVID-19," Semrau said.

So, instead of trying to split her time between work and family, Semrau announced she will "step away from the day-to-day coaching through March 2021."

Semrau says she will also forfeit her salary "so it can be used to offset COVID-19-related budget cuts."

"This decision allows me to support my family while providing much needed resources for Seminole Athletics."

Semrau is one of the top coaches in college basketball -- in her 23 seasons at FSU, she's taken the Seminoles to the NCAA tourney 15 times and racked up a 468-252 record.

FSU associate head coach Brooke Wyckoff will take over the head coaching duties until Semrau returns.

"I need you to trust my decision and support our team and staff like never before," Semrau added.