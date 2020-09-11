Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

Exclusive

'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's split with Cassie Randolph just got that much more nasty ... she's filed for a restraining order against the reality star.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Cassie filed Friday in Los Angeles. It's currently unclear what her allegations are against him and if a judge has signed off on the order.

Colton picked Cassie at the end of his season of "The Bachelor" in 2019 ... but the two never got engaged. The couple announced their split in May of this year, and there were rumors that the breakup was a bad one ... but it was unclear what exactly happened.

Colton also had some health issues just before the split ... as he tested positive for COVID-19.

We've reached out to Colton's rep ... so far no word back.