Colton Underwood Out for a Walk After Full Recovery from Coronavirus

Now, Let's Walk It Off with Cass!!!

Colton Underwood looks like a walking clean bill of health after being stricken by coronavirus -- and the first thing on his checklist was a jaunt with his boo.

The ex-'Bachelor' hit the road Monday for a walk with his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, and her sis, Michelle. The good-looking trio took a stroll down the coast near Huntington Beach, CA ... and Colton's looking good as new, compared to a few weeks ago.

You'll recall ... shortly after he disclosed he'd caught the 'rona -- Colton was looking pretty ill and down in the dumps.

Now he's looking much better and feeling that way, too. He says, "I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well."

Colton added, on IG ... "I am now working with medical professionals to figure out the best way to support their efforts against the coronavirus."

He also thanked Cass and her fam for caring for him while he was sick.

Anyway, Colton has another reason to celebrate right now -- his new book, "The First Time," is coming out.