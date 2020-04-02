NFL's Tony Boselli Says He Nearly Died In COVID-19 Battle, 'It Buried Me'

Breaking News

Jacksonville Jaguars legend Tony Boselli says he was THIS close to dying amid his battle with coronavirus last month ... saying the disease straight-up "buried me."

The former offensive lineman broke his silence about his COVID-19 complications Thursday ... and hearing him speak about his experience with the virus is downright terrifying.

The 47-year-old told The Florida Times-Union that on March 16 -- days after a round of golf in Florida -- he began to feel ill ... and woke up two days later on March 18 with a fever.

Boselli says nearly a week later -- after docs confirmed he had coronavirus -- he could "barely move" and was eventually hospitalized.

While in the ICU, Tony says he fought for his life ... requiring two IVs, oxygen and other medication to get him through it all.

"I guess the thought was there’s no way this is how the story is supposed to end here,” Tony said. "This is nuts. I never felt like, ‘poor me, or why me?’ You get sick, it happens."

"But the fact I was in the hospital with the coronavirus and crazy thoughts were going through my mind, like ‘I can’t believe this is going on.'"

Tony -- whose wife also tested positive but didn't have the same dire symptoms -- was able to make it through ... although he said he lost 20 pounds in the fight and still isn't quite 100 percent.

But, Boselli is expected to make a full recovery ... and, now, he's urging people to get serious about stopping the virus' spread.

"The reality is the majority of people my age or younger who get it are probably going to be fine," Boselli said. "But look at me, I was healthy with no issues at all and ended up in ICU. I guess you can play the odds and be okay."