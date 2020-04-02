New Balance Making Protective Masks For COVID-19, Gunning For 100k A Week

Breaking News

"Made shoes yesterday. Making masks today."

New Balance is turning its focus from shoes to protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic ... using its stateside facilities to help out with the huge demand.

The U.S.-based shoe company -- which also recently donated $2 million to COVID-19 relief -- debuted its prototype mask this week ... saying the goal is to make 100,000 masks-per-week to send to medical facilities.

"This is not a commercial opportunity," the company said in a statement. "NB is pursuing break-even pricing and/or donations for the face mask."