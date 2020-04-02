New Balance Making Protective Masks For COVID-19, Gunning For 100k A Week

New Balance Making Masks For Coronavirus Hope To Make 100k A Week
4/2/2020 11:49 AM PT
"Made shoes yesterday. Making masks today."
New Balance is turning its focus from shoes to protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic ... using its stateside facilities to help out with the huge demand.
The U.S.-based shoe company -- which also recently donated $2 million to COVID-19 relief -- debuted its prototype mask this week ... saying the goal is to make 100,000 masks-per-week to send to medical facilities.
"This is not a commercial opportunity," the company said in a statement. "NB is pursuing break-even pricing and/or donations for the face mask."
On top of the masks, New Balance is hoping to whip up other equipment like hospital gowns, foot coverings and other helpful items needed in hospitals.
Of course, the country is scrambling to come up with masks -- Robert Kraft sent the Patriots team jet to China to scoop up 1.2 million of them! And, stars like Gronk, Camille Kostek, Rihanna and more have donated protective equipment.
18 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.