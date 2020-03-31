Andy Cohen Reunites with Son After Coronavirus Recovery

Andy Cohen Back with Son After COVID-19 Recovery ... Now THIS is a Reunion!!!
3/31/2020 8:17 AM PT
Andy Cohen is over the coronavirus and out of quarantine, which means he can finally see his son again ... and their reunion was quite a moment.
The "Watch What Happens Live" host shared a happy photo Tuesday morning of himself hanging out with his boy, Benjamin, and says ... "I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet."
The father-son reunion happened 10 days after Andy announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. As we reported ... he said he began feeling ill as he was already self-quarantining.
Cohen was among a first wave of celebs to reveal they'd contracted the virus -- along with Idris Elba and Colton Underwood -- revealing their diagnoses about a week after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.
Andy's said he'd like to get back to shooting 'WWHL' -- from home, of course -- once he's better. So, there's good news for Andy's fans ... as well as his son.
