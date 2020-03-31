Andy Cohen Reunites with Son After Coronavirus Recovery

Breaking News

Andy Cohen is over the coronavirus and out of quarantine, which means he can finally see his son again ... and their reunion was quite a moment.

The "Watch What Happens Live" host shared a happy photo Tuesday morning of himself hanging out with his boy, Benjamin, and says ... "I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet."

The father-son reunion happened 10 days after Andy announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. As we reported ... he said he began feeling ill as he was already self-quarantining.