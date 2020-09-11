Daymond John Says 'KUWTK' End Signals Kardashians' Total Media Takeover

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

The Kardashian/Jenner family's decision to call it quits on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" means the world is now their oyster ... according to Daymond John, who has some suggestions on how they can take it over.

The "Shark Tank" star joined "TMZ Live" Friday to weigh in on Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and co. announcing the end of the popular series that launched them into superstardom, telling us if you thought that was a phenomenon ... you ain't seen nothing yet.

Daymond says this is a huge move and allows the ladies to divide and conquer the media market, and he predicts a global takeover is coming.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As he points out ... the family now has several separate booming brands, and suggests the TV show may have actually been holding them all back from reaching full potential, business-wise.

The Kardashian clan combined has billions of followers as well, which is why Daymond suggests they could actually launch their own social media platform, or at the very least ... take some of that sweet streaming money.

Finally, just to show how incredibly far all the girls have come ... Daymond tells us a cool story about when he was responsible for product placement on 'KUWTK' in the early days.