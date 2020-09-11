Tamar Braxton's Ex-BF Claims She Punched Him, Threatened to Kill Him

Exclusive

Tamar Braxton beat the crap out of her ex-boyfriend and threatened to kill him ... at least that's what he claimed while seeking court-ordered protection from her.

The singer's ex, David Adefeso, filed for the restraining order, alleging Tamar attacked him while he was driving his car, and threatened to have him killed.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, David claims Tamar started punching him during an argument while he was driving his Rolls-Royce. David claims Tamar violently socked him in the jugular, disorienting him and nearly causing him to crash.

According to the docs, David claims he parked the car and Tamar started trashing it -- allegedly smashing the camera and rearview mirror. He claims he suffered bruising to his neck and shoulder area along with the damage to his Rolls.

Since the alleged attack, which he says led to their breakup, David's ex claims she's been threatening to kill him. In docs, he says Tamar told him her ex-husband wanted to "send goons" to kill him 6 months ago, but she stopped it. He claims she's now threatening to let those "goons" loose.

David beelined it to court, filing for a temporary restraining order.

If true, the allegations are another sign of the turmoil in Tamar's life. As we reported, David called 911 recently saying she'd attempted suicide ... and he claimed it was all over beef with WeTV.