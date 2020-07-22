Tamar Braxton's Family Baffled By BF Mentioning Network Beef on 911 Call

Exclusive

Tamar Braxton's family is puzzled by her boyfriend's actions the night of her apparent suicide attempt ... and they're alarmed by his influence over her emotions.

Sources connected to the Braxton family tell TMZ ... Tamar's boyfriend, David Adefeso, had seen the pilot episode and promo late last week for her new reality show, 'Get Ya Life!' ... and he was very unhappy.

We're told David got angry about the show's content, and how he was portrayed in it -- and his reaction, in turn, made Tamar upset.

TMZ broke the story ... when David called 911, he took time to explain Tamar had issues with WeTV that came to a head in the hours leading up to him finding her unresponsive in their Ritz Carlton hotel room.

Our sources say Tamar's relatives find it strange David was discussing details of her alleged network beef while she was desperately in need of medical attention. We're told the family believes it's further proof David was the one who really had issues with the show's editorial choices.

Tamar's family has noticed a change since she started seeing David ... according to our sources, who say Tamar's mood swings tend to align with how David's feeling. They also say he's very involved in her business decisions.

As for David's portrayal in the pilot, someone who's seen the episode tells us David, at times, comes off as demanding and controlling.

In the episode, we're told Tamar decides to go on a spiritual healing journey, which includes no sex for 45 days, something that really upsets David.