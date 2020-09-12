Woman Sentenced to Prison for Cutting Off Hand for Insurance Money

A woman went to unbelievable lengths to get a big payday -- she cut off her hand -- and now she'll have 2 years to reflect in prison.

Julija Adlesic, a citizen of Slovenia, hatched a plan with her boyfriend, to collect on some big, fat insurance policies they took out on her. In all, they got 5 policies totaling more than $1 million.

To get the loot, they cut off her hand with a circular saw and then filed a claim -- presumably some sort of disability claim.

The insurance policies would have paid her half up front and the balance in monthly installments.

Thing is ... she got busted, and the 22-year-old woman was sentenced to 2 years in prison. The boyfriend got 3 years.