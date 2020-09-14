JuJu Smith-Schuster Buys Meal for Man In Need, Awesome Video

9/14/2020 1:54 PM PT
Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was spotted doing a random act of kindness for a man in need on Sunday ... buying the guy a meal without any fanfare.

The act was caught on video by a fan who recognized the NFL star, who described the situation this way.

"No cameras, no fanfare - just being kind to someone in need."

The person who shot the video added, "So proud to have @TeamJuJu wear the Black and Gold."

23-year-old Smith-Schuster has a reputation for doing nice things like this ... remember back in 2019, he went on a toy shopping spree for kids in need.

After that, he bought a house for his family!

He also went to a high school prom in 2019 with a fan who needed a date after his original date blew him off.

As for his on-the-field life, Juju and the Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up to take on the NY Giants on Monday Night Football.

Juju is hoping to bounce back in a big way after a disappointing 2019 campaign.

Don't forget, Juju killed it in 2017 and 2018 -- but playing without Ben Roethlisberger in 2019 proved difficult for the WR.

But he's only 23 and super talented ... and he's clearly still a fan favorite!

Props to Juju -- good luck.

