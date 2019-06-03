JuJu Smith-Schuster High School Prom With Fan ... Students Chant 'F*** AB'

JuJu Smith-Schuster Goes to Prom With Fan, Students Chant 'F*** AB'

Breaking News

JuJu Smith-Schuster went to prom and danced to his favorite song -- which is apparently a bunch of high schoolers chanting profanities towards his ex-teammate, Antonio Brown.

JuJu hit up Chartiers Valley High School's senior prom in PA over the weekend ... after student Anthony Molinaro slid into his DMs and said he didn't have a date.

Not only did JuJu show up, he went all-in -- getting matching turquoise velvet suits for the duo to wear for the big dance.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Went to a High School Prom with a Guy and Had the Crowd Chanting F*ck AB https://t.co/7jJES9Eknl pic.twitter.com/fYTndtsUdO — SportsGossip.com (@sportsgossip) June 1, 2019

Now, JuJu is no stranger to dancing on and off the field ... but the dude let extra loose when his fellow prom goers started a "F*** AB" chant during the party.

FYI -- Smith-Schuster told us back in April that AB is "his guy" and there's no beef between the two ... but a LOT has happened since then. So, yeah ... shade.

Something tells us AB ain't gonna be happy about this.