JuJu Smith-Schuster Goes to Prom With Fan, Students Chant 'F*** AB'

JuJu Smith-Schuster High School Prom With Fan ... Students Chant 'F*** AB'

6/3/2019 11:49 AM PDT

Breaking News

JuJu Smith-Schuster went to prom and danced to his favorite song -- which is apparently a bunch of high schoolers chanting profanities towards his ex-teammate, Antonio Brown.

JuJu hit up Chartiers Valley High School's senior prom in PA over the weekend ... after student Anthony Molinaro slid into his DMs and said he didn't have a date.

Not only did JuJu show up, he went all-in -- getting matching turquoise velvet suits for the duo to wear for the big dance.

Now, JuJu is no stranger to dancing on and off the field ... but the dude let extra loose when his fellow prom goers started a "F*** AB" chant during the party.

FYI -- Smith-Schuster told us back in April that AB is "his guy" and there's no beef between the two ... but a LOT has happened since then. So, yeah ... shade.

Something tells us AB ain't gonna be happy about this.

