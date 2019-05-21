Aaron Rodgers Makes Surprise Prom Video ... 'Dance Your Ass Off!'

Aaron Rodgers Makes Surprise Prom Video, 'Dance Your Ass Off!'

Exclusive Details

"Good evening Paradise High School, I'm Aaron Rodgers ..."

Yeah, we know.

The Packers QB made a pretty cool prom video for the students affected by the NorCal wildfires -- touching on everything from sports to dancing ... even dating.

"Dance your ass off," Rodgers told the students ... "And, enjoy this special time in your life, especially you, seniors. Things will never be like this again."

"Cherish the friendships, the relationships, the sports games, the breakups, and all the amazing things that make up your high school years as you grow up and figure out this life."

Rodgers is from Northern California and previously donated $1 MILLION toward wildfire relief efforts.

In the clip -- part of a 35-minute video packed with huge stars -- Rodgers acknowledges how difficult rebuilding can be ... but essentially tells the kids to keep their heads up.

"You've all been through a lot. But I hope you all know how much love and support you have had and will continue to have throughout the rebuilding process."

The video was put together by local mom Melanie Little -- who was inspired to do something after she saw all the loss the high school had suffered in November's devastating fires.

She got celebs like Imagine Dragons, Steve Carell, Ben Stiller and more to join Rodgers in wishing the students well ... and the vid turned out pretty amazing.