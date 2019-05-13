Aaron Rodgers Made 'Game of Thrones' Cameo ... You Dead, Bro?

Aaron Rodgers was DEFINITELY in last night's episode of "Game of Thrones" ... but the question -- did he die or what?!
The Green Bay Packers not only posted a photo showing himself in full #GoT costume, but he also participated in a promotional package for the episode.
Here's the problem ... Aaron's cameo (or cameos?) was so brief, there's a debate over whether he survived Daenerys Targaryen's dragon-led assault on King's Landing.
Rodgers was first spotted as an archer in the Lannister army -- but that doesn't match the costume from his IG photo.
There's also video of him helping (?) a woman during the assault on the city. And then more footage shows a person who looks like Aaron getting consumed by a wall of flames while trying to escape.
So, was he an archer AND a King's Landing-er? Did he survive the fire attack?
Of course, Aaron ain't the only celebrity to make a cameo on the show -- Rob McElhenney from "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" got an arrow through the face earlier this season.
Ditto for Martin Starr.
Aaron Rodgers talks about his role in #GameOfThrones. “I was helping a woman, who was injured... then the hell with her I’m getting out of there.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/DcLFPDUrJH— Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) May 13, 2019
Aaron Rodgers on #GameofThrones #kingofthenorth #GoT @AaronRodgers12 @tyschmit @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/Pex3hveCgP— Rich Huber (@Goprobassguy) May 13, 2019