Aaron Rodgers Made 'Game of Thrones' Cameo, You Dead, Bro?

Aaron Rodgers was DEFINITELY in last night's episode of "Game of Thrones" ... but the question -- did he die or what?!

The Green Bay Packers not only posted a photo showing himself in full #GoT costume, but he also participated in a promotional package for the episode.

Here's the problem ... Aaron's cameo (or cameos?) was so brief, there's a debate over whether he survived Daenerys Targaryen's dragon-led assault on King's Landing.

Rodgers was first spotted as an archer in the Lannister army -- but that doesn't match the costume from his IG photo.

There's also video of him helping (?) a woman during the assault on the city. And then more footage shows a person who looks like Aaron getting consumed by a wall of flames while trying to escape.

So, was he an archer AND a King's Landing-er? Did he survive the fire attack?

Of course, Aaron ain't the only celebrity to make a cameo on the show -- Rob McElhenney from "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" got an arrow through the face earlier this season.

Ditto for Martin Starr.